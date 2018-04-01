30,000 people involved in 2018 KK1M programme

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUSA: About 30,000 people from the local communities have participated in the 2018 Kembara Kebajikan 1Malaysia (KK1M) programme since it began on March 2, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

Overall she said, the biennial programme, a National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) initiative which involved various government agencies including state-level agencies had achieved its objectives.

She said the programme aimed at organising activities through community-based approach began taking place in all states in the peninsula, and several checkpoints which have been identified in Sabah and Sarawak after it was launched.

“Though the initial target was 10,000 people, almost 30,000 people from the local communities have participated in the KK1M programme,” she said at the closing of the KKIM programme at Kampung Dato Godam Multipurpose Hall here yesterday.

It is hoped that the programme would bring positive and meaningful results for the people as well as in promoting the spirit of volunteerism and empowering the target groups through the diversity of social work methods, she added. — Bernama