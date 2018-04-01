Accept fact if one is not nominated as candidate – Ahmad Zahid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KANGAR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that whether one is renominated as a candidate for the General Election or otherwise is normal every time a poll is held.

In this regard, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno deputy president, said that a party leader who was not nominated or re-nominated as a candidate must accept the fact and should close ranks and ensure that the Barisan Nasional (BN) achieved a big win in the 14th General Election (GE14).

“Although it is normal that those not renominated will be disappointed…I urge them to put aside their disappointments,”said Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN deputy chairman, in his speech when launching the Perlis BN GE machinery at the Dewan 2020, here today.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and Perlis Umno Liaison Body chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim were among the more than 5,000 people at the event.

Ahmad Zahid said the BN must win two-thirds of the Parliamentary seats to form a strong government and as such, Umno members and leaders must learn from the lesson of GE13 where the BN almost lost in the poll.

He said petty problems should be put aside because the election war drums would be sounded at any time.

“I personally will not be holding this post forever, but as long I am given the mandate and trust, I will uphold them.”said Ahmad Zahid who advised those who are not selected as election candidates to accept the fact no matter how difficult it would be.

With regard to Perlis, he said with the strong position of the Perlis BN currently, the State Legislative Assembly seats of Sanglang and Indera Kayangan could be recaptured from the opposition besides retaining the three Parliamentary seats.

Ahmad Zahid also announced that Padang Besar would be made as a national logistic hub.

“I also heard the royal address by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, who wanted the government to reopen the the Wang Kelian free lane so that the people in the state could earn a living besides generating the state’s economy.

“The government has no problem with this,” he said to loud applause from the audience.

Ahmad Zahid said the government however must undertake a feasibility study on Kuala Perlis first before it could be developed into a port.

Earlier, Shahidan in his welcoming speech had mentioned three things by asking the federal government to consider giving its approval.

The Deputy Prime Minister later visited the Perlis contingent police headquarters and held a closed-door meeting. – Bernama