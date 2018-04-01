BN Petra Jaya machinery all set for GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery for Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency is all geared up to ensure victory for the coalition.

Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who is the machinery operations director, points out that her team also aims to increase the vote majority of the BN candidate for Petra Jaya seat in the coming parliamentary polls.

“In Petra Jaya, we have formed the machinery that is inclusive of three branches (state constituencies) under Petra Jaya – namely Satok, Tupong and Samariang.

“To ensure a glorious victory (for BN) with higher majority (of votes), we must ensure that the voters and supporters go to the polls,” she said at the launch of the ‘14th General Election (GE14) Election Machinery for P194 Petra Jaya’ by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) in Demak here yesterday.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is incumbent Petra Jaya MP, was also present.

Abang Johari is the advisor of the machinery. Sharifah Hasida, who is Samariang assemblywoman, is assisted by Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, Tan Sri Dato Khalid Marzuki of Samariang and Ibrahim Baki of Satok.

The operations room is located at Samariang State Constituency Service Centre.

“The most important thing is that we must work closely as a team, in one beat and one rhythm. Our unity is our strength, which we must uphold during campaigning,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah also reminded her team to create ‘a happy and fun atmosphere to work’ because “we must enjoy what we do so that we don’t feel tired.”

In his remarks, Fazzruddin emphasised that they would need to disseminate information and make people understand the policies introduced by the state and federal governments, other than the various plans to bring in greater development for Sarawak and its people.

“We must ensure victory for BN and PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu – BN Sarawak’s backbone party) so that many plans for Sarawak could be implemented.

“This (Petra Jaya election) machinery is important to chart the strategies in order to ensure that they can be translated into votes for Petra Jaya, in particular,” he stressed.