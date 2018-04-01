BN’s GE14 manifesto gives special focus on aspirations of Sabah, Sarawak – Annuar

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa is confident that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will give special focus to the aspirations of the people in Sabah and Sarawak in the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) manifesto for the 14th general election (GE14).

He said the manifesto, which is expected to be announced on April 7, was a form of a roadmap and a way forward that would be a beacon of hope and light to push Sabah and Sarawak forward and enhance the potential of the two states, in terms of human resources development, natural resources and national unity.

“The prime minister tries to translate the aspirations and dreams of the people of Sabah and Sarawak into the manifesto, to translate the real potential of the two states. He is also willing to give his full commitment (to Sabah and Sarawak).

“The manifesto is a big deal for them (people of Sabah and Sarawak), and it is not rhetorical, but a plan,” he told a press conference here today.

Annuar said the manifesto would include, among others, the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, as part of BN’s commitment to ensure a better future for the two states.

He said the BN government had taken an out-of-the-box approach in formulating the manifesto, which he described as a commitment and not a mere promise to ensure the future and wellbeing of the people and the country.

It is not like the opposition’s populist manifesto which was announced only to divert the people’s attention without thinking about the long-term effects on political stability and economic development, he said.

“Tun M (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) in his interview with The Sunday Times Singapore, admitted that there was a possibility that he could not fulfill the pledges made by Pakatan Harapan deliver as each promise will need certain allocation to be implemented,” he said.

Annuar said he was confident that the people would not easily fall for the sweet promises made by the opposition as they wanted to see something that would truly benefit them.

“That is why the BN was careful in making promises. We only make promises if we are sure of our capability to fulfill it,” he said.

On Sabah BN election machinery, Annuar said he was satisfied with their level of preparedness and spirit to face the GE14.

“I think the preparedness will give good results. We want the facts about the BN’s GE14 manifesto to reach the targeted groups soon,” he said. – Bernama