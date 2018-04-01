Dr Sim: No need to rush into passing Anti-Fake News Bill

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: There is no need for Parliament to rush into passing the Anti-Fake News Bill, said Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also a Dewan Negara senator, said he hoped to attend the debate of the second reading of the Bill next week, as it would have a great impact on politicians, the government, and also individuals.

“We understand its importance but at the same time, it is equally important that this Bill will not be used to limit freedom of speech,” he said during the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) annual dinner on Friday.

“There is the need to look at other related issues first before the law is passed in Parliament, and therefore I believe that there is no need to rush into passing this Bill.”

Dr Sim also urged journalists to constantly uphold standards and integrity in the course of their work to retain the public’s trust.

“Credible sources are important. it is vital in quoting something, as this will further develop trust by members of the public towards the journalists and the media establishments that they represent,” he said.