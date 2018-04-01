GE14: SUPP Kuching branch submits two names for Bandar Kuching constituency

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: SUPP Kuching branch has submitted two names for its party’s consideration to select which candidate should be fielded in Bandar Kuching constituency at the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

Though its chairperson Datuk Lily Yong did not reveal who these two potential candidates were, she assured that the two that have been identified by the branch are very capable individuals.

She, however, also noted that at this point of time, the branch will be placing its focus more on teamwork.

“We will be facing very tough and difficult challenges ahead. Therefore, internal unity is paramount and teamwork from the whole party is crucial.

“We will not fight over which candidate should be given a chance but rather we must focus on producing good results for our party,” she told a press conference after officiating the SUPP Kuching branch operation room for Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency at its branch premises at Jalan Sungai Padungan here today.

Yong, who is also SUPP Kuching branch GE14 Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency election committee operations director, said the branch will go all out from today onwards to try their best to wrest Bandar Kuching seat back from the opposition.

“There’s no guarantee for the opposition (that they will win). There is no such thing as SUPP ‘memang kalah’.

“We are going to make their life very difficult and tough to face us. Action speaks louder than words,” she expressed.

The last time SUPP held Bandar Kuching seat was back in the 1999 General Election where Datuk Song Swee Guan managed to defeat DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen and Independent candidate Dominic Ng in a three-cornered fight.

Since then however, Chong, now state DAP chairman, has held the seat for the past three terms.