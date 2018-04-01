Immediate increase in PVR allowance – Ahmad Zahid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ALOR SETAR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced an increase of RM2 per hour in the allowance of police volunteers throughout the country with immediate effect.

Ahmad Zahid said it involved an increase from RM6 to RM8 per hour while officers will have their allowance raised from RM7.80 to RM9.80 per hour.

“I wish to announce that for police volunteers, the increased allowance will take effect as announced by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) for all volunteers in other voluntary units.

“The rise is immediate…hopefully this will attract more participation in the voluntary units to provide positive motivation and spirit,”he said when officially opening the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters, here today.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, Kedah Police Chief Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the Prime Minister gave most emphasis on national security including the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) by providing the unit with the necessary allocation to acquire sophisticated assets and equipment.

“The Prime Minister gave very positive response and concern because he felt the police must be equipped with new assets to achieve better performance.

“The concern of the Prime Minister was not only limited to empowering the unit’s assets but also upgrading all the contingent and district police headquarters especially the police barracks nationwide,”he said.

He said that the police barrack, for example, when a large allocation was given to upgrade the barrack from two units to become only one unit, each barrack would have three bedrooms and at least two bathrooms.

Ahmad Zahid hoped that all plans to upgrade the barracks could be implemented immediately when all the major problems including financing could be resolved.

The Deputy Prime Minister also hoped to get the cooperation of everyone including community leaders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and all members of the community in curbing criminal activities in the country, in line with the slogan of the 211th Police Day, “The Police and Community Are Inseparable” (Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada).

“I am confident that through the involvement of the members of the community and community leaders, the crime rate will certainly become a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) that can be achieved and God willing (InsyaAllah) the PDRM will become the best police unit not only in the ASEAN region but also in Asia,”he said.

The construction of the new Kota Setar District Police Headquarters building costing RM46.2 million began on Oct 31, 2014 and was completely ready by Nov 31 last year.

It began operations on Feb 1 with a total strength of 775 members and officers headed by Kota Setar OCPD, ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin. – Bernama