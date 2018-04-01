JPJ programme benefits over 22,000 in Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The One Community, One JPJ (SKSJ) programme has to date benefitted 22,251 participants in the state.

Road Transport Department (JPJ) state deputy director Erick Jusiang said 37 programmes have been held since its introduction in 2009.

“The main objective of this programme is to provide the rural community a convenient solution for them to obtain various services from JPJ,” he said during the closing of the SKSJ programme in Lambir yesterday.

He said the programme has allowed Malaysians aged 40 and above in Sabah and Sarawak to attend courses for the motorcycle Class B2 licence.

For the SKSJ programme in Lambir, he said 123 candidates attended the course and sat for the JPJ test, with all passing and successfully obtaining their motorcycle licences.