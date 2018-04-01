Lo agrees with Dr Sim’s stand on Anti-Fake News Bill

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) secretary-general George Lo said he agrees with and supports the stand taken by Sarawak United Peoples’ Party president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian that there is no need to rush into passing the Anti-Fake News Bill.

“There is no doubt that the underlying premise of the Bill is good. It is necessary to address the phenomenon of fake news that has proliferated especially on social media. Fake news can have serious consequences and can cause harm and injury.

“However, having said that, it is also necessary to bear in mind that the freedom of speech enshrined in our Constitution is the cornerstone of any true democracy,” Lo said in a press statement issued today.

The Anti-Fake News Bill, aimed at curbing the dissemination of inaccurate news and putting in place deterrent measures was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat last Monday (March 26) by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Lo stated that this basic fundamental right must be zealously guarded by all Parliamentarians and Judges if they hold sacred their oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” when they took office.

“It is accepted that freedom of speech is not without limit. Hence, we have defamation laws that protect against malicious falsehoods. But there are fake news which may not fall within the parameters of defamation laws and there is a need to protect the populace from such fake news.”

Therefore, Lo stressed that a balance must be struck between the need to curb fake news with that most basic right to freedom of speech.

“Dr Sim’s statement that the Bill should not be rushed is correct and should be supported. The Bill must be carefully considered and adequate safeguards must be put in the Bill to ensure the protection every citizen’s right to freedom of speech whilst addressing the issue of fake news.”