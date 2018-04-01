Motorcyclist dies after crashing into traffic cones, stationary lorry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 66-year-old motorcyclist died on-the-spot after crashing into the back of a lorry at Santubong Bridge yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased identified as Awang Sulaiman Awang Drahman from Jalan Cahaya Damai, Bandar Semariang was travelling towards Santubong from here when the 10.45am accident happened.

“His motorcycle rammed the traffic cones on the bridge before crashing into the rear of the lorry.

“The lorry was parked beside the road for a routine bridge cleaning and the workers had displayed the traffic cones as indicators before commencing their work,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Alexson said the impact of the crash caused head injuries and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 11.31am.

The body has been taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) mortuary for a postmortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road and Transport Act 1987.

In an unrelated accident, a motorcyclist ended up in critical condition after colliding head-on with a car at Jalan Mambong at 11pm on Friday.

Both male victims sustained head injuries and were rushed to hospital.