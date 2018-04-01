MP lodges report on alleged derogatory remarks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Lanang MP Alice Lau lodged a police report yesterday, saying a message claimed to be from her has been circulated in social media to stir racial sentiment.

Speaking to reporters after lodging the report, she said the message had said she made derogatory remarks on the Ibans.

She said she had never make any comment on racial issues.

“The message said that I mentioned Ibans in Kuala Lumpur who were like aborigines who could only hunt and collect fruits.”

Lau said she had replied the statement in Facebook to deny it, and following that, she lodged the police report.

“This is a dangerous message that could spark racial tension, and threaten my safety.”

She said the message had already seeped into the Iban community.

She thus appealed to the police to take action immediately, adding she did not want the racial harmony in Sarawak threatened.

“It is clear. The one who started this wanted to stir the harmony that is so precious to the people of Sarawak. I believe this was done deliberately to bring me down,” she said.