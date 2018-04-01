Nogeh ready to face GE14, confident of delivering better result if renominated

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BAU: Mas Gading MP Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek is ready to face the 14th General Election (GE14) which is expected to be called anytime soon.

He said he has done a lot of groundwork since elected in 2013 which should put him on solid foundation to defend the seat with more convincing result this time around.

“The Parliament sitting will be on again until April 5. And on April 7, the Prime Minister will launch the Barisan Nasional manifesto. Many are already speculating the Parliament will be dissolved after that.

“We don’t know when the election will be held, but signs are pointing it will be sometime in April. If renominated, I am already ready because my team and I have already moved on the ground for the past five years. We don’t come only during election.

“We will visit more and more villages soon. So as far as I am concerned, I am if confident that if I am

renominated, the election result will be better,” he told reporters after he officiated the soft opening of the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) today.

The BBHC, on top of the 1,000-foot high Bung Bratak here, is now 80 percent completed.

Its full completion is expected by June, few months following its soft opening today officiated by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek,.

Nogeh, who is also Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, said BBHC has the potential be a top ecotourism site in addition to promoting local culture and history.

“Ecotourism is now the in thing. I believe the BBHC can attract a lot of tourists, like how ecotourism sites in other parts of the world attract tourists to their respective countries,” he said in his speech.

He also suggested the Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA), who manage the BBHC, to involve the local communities so that they too can enjoy the economic spinoff.

Meanwhile, BBHA president Dato Peter Minos said the BBHC has been recognised as the first of its kind in Borneo to be built on a hilltop.

“We will make it the best ancestral site for tourism in Sarawak and even Borneo,” he said.

The construction of the RM8 million BBHC was financed by the federal Ministry of Tourism and built by the Public Works Department (JKR) through a contractor.