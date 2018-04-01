Sarikei schools receive CSR contributions totalling RM280,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: Sarawak Timber Association (STA) Mutual Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) yesterday contributed RM280,000 to schools in the division.

A joint statement released by STA and STIDC said the contribution in conjunction with this year’s state-level International Day of Forests was part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Schools in Julau and Pakan districts received RM83,000, schools in Sarikei District received RM113,000, while RM84,000 went to Meradong District schools.

SK Abang Haji Matahir, which hosted the event, also received computers during the function.

STIDC deputy general manager Hashim Bojet presented the contributions witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Among those present were Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, Forest Department acting director Hamden Mohammad, Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources permanent secretary Wan Liz Osman Wan Omar, Forest Department deputy director-general Datuk Mohammad Ridza Awang, and Sarikei Resident Mohd Junaidi Mohidin.