Shoppers rush for ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat 2018’

KUCHING: It was a sale carnival like no other, with shoppers cramming into Sri Lestari hall of Kampung Sri Arjuna at Jalan Puncak Borneo near here yesterday where the ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat 2018’ was taking place.

The crowd – the majority of whom are those from nearby villagers – rushed in to grab hold of many household essential items being sold at super-low prices once the sale commenced at 10am – many were already outside the hall a couple of hours before the opening.

Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang and Stakan assemblyman Dato Sri Mohammad Ali Mahmud jointly launched the special sale event, which ran for three hours. A random check showed that the items were between RM1 and RM6 cheaper than those sold at supermarkets and grocery shops.

Rubiah and Mohammad Ali also managed to bring down the prices of four items further – the 10kg 1Malaysia rice, Milo, eggs and condensed milk – before the sale. The rice went for RM21.99 against the usual market price of RM27.99; the Milo was being sold at RM15.99 per 1kg pack; a tray of eggs was RM6.99; while a can of condensed milk was tagged at RM2.

Additionally cooking oil, flour and sugar were offered at only RM10 per 2kg pack.

According to Rubiah, the ‘Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat 2018’ campaign at Sri Lestari hall was the third in her constituency, following the ones at Asajaya and Muara Tuang halls previously.

“This is a part of the initiatives taken by the Barisan Nasional government aimed at helping to alleviate the burden of higher cost of living off the people, especially those in the rural areas,” she said, adding that the special sale campaign programme at Sri Lestari hall was supported by Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) and Giant Supermarket.