Time catches up with a grocery shop

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ACTIVITIES and changes in the business world are dynamic.

If a business cannot keep up with changing market forces, it can go out of fashion, become irrelevant and die a natural death.

In a way, it’s like the Theory of Evolution by Natural Selection from 18th century naturalist Charles Darwin, in which he suggested life forms had to change to adapt to their environment or else they would die off.

In other words, it’s survival of the fittest.

‘Fittest’ here does not necessarily mean being physically the biggest and the strongest. More significantly, it means being able to adapt or fit into a new environment.

The type of business one does must at least be able to satisfy specific market needs if it’s to survive, let alone expand.

So far, the mobile phone business appears to be one of the fittest in the market because it’s technology-related and technology is expanding all the time.

This type of business not only continues to survive but also expands as the merchandise itself keeps changing and improving to meet market demands by creating new uses and features to excite customers.

The same, however, cannot be said of the workaday business usually passed down from father to son.

A typical example is the grocery shop at Jalan Sungai Apong in Pending, Kuching.

It’s gradually going out of fashion due to the changing times, according to operator Eucastern Heng.

The 54-year-old father of six, four sons and two daughters, who has been running the shop since the early 80s, said the two main things causing his mundane grocery business to go out of trend are the emergence of hypermarkets and shopping malls, and the changing surroundings of his rented shop.

He pointed out that the hypermarkets or supermarkets – due to their bulk purchasing – could get good discounts from their suppliers, and were, thus, able to offer cheaper prices – as well as gifts – to customers.

“This is besides the air-conditioned and comfortable shopping environment. People prefer going to these places rather than small grocery stores like mine,” he admitted.

According to Heng, his shop was set up by his parents at Sungai Apong because the nearby villages had quite a number of working people.

But as time passed, many of the houses there had to make way for development. So a lot of his regular customers decided to move elsewhere.

He said this badly affected his business, and around 2015, competition from the big stores and the changing environment were starting to take a heavy toll on his operation – to the extent that his earnings at times were hardly enough to cover expenses and rental for a few months.

From last year, things got worse when his shop was not making any money and he had to use his ‘good days’ savings to hold on to the business.

Heng said to make matters worse, his regular customers were buying less and less, adding that most of them told him life was getting harder with the rising cost of living.

“Customers who used to buy a lot from me are now only spending on a bundle of vegetables, some fish, and some eggs. I feel sorry for them but I’m in a sorrier state myself. How can I help them?”

He also revealed he would soon have to close his small-time grocery business as he has decided not to extend the three-year tenancy agreement when it expires in June.

“I’m packing up and calling it a day,” he said.

Heng will have to find some other way to make a living, especially when his youngest son is still in primary school.

He is working to set up a clothing store in Bau together with his wife and their two grown-up daughters.

“It’s a place near my house. I also plan to open a food stall.”

Heng said he is sad to have to close his “kedai runcit” after running it more than 30 years, adding that he would have many fond memories of the shop he took over from his parents in 1995.

“We will always cherish the close relationship with our regular customers. It’s the ambiance of place. We know one another so well. Ours is a close-knit community, trying to help one another in time of need.

“For example, a customer once came to me for help when his wife was in childbirth labour and I drove them to hospital. At another time, I rushed a man to hospital after he fell into a drain and broke a leg.”

Heng said he always felt safe operating in the area because his customers living close by would help keep an eye on his shop and not hesitate to investigate if they saw suspicious characters around.

He said that these were the good things he would miss soon when he moves away.

Running a grocery shop like Heng’s means long gruelling hours but when times are good, it’s a good way to make a living.

For him, the daily routine starts with getting up every day at 5am and it will be around midnight before he retires to bed. His only break is Sunday when the shop is closed.

Heng noted quite a number of small grocery stores in Kuching city had been phased out due to development.

Only those in locations considerably far away from supermarkets or hypermarkets could survive, he added.