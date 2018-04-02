2-2 draw leaves Miri FA facing uphill battle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Miri FA’s Bola Sepak Rakyat League (LBR) campaign took a hit when they drew 2-2 at home against Rantau Panjang in the first leg of their quarter-final on Saturday.

Mohd Nur Arshad got the home fans excited with a 17th minute goal in the keenly contested match at Kelab Rekreasi Petroleum.

But it took the visitors just four minutes to draw level via a free kick by Muhamad Nuriqmal Tumin.

The remaining two goals, which came in the second half, were both scored by Miri FA.

Hadi Syahmi Hamzah converted his team’s second but Rantau Panjau benefitted from an own goal by Micah Davis Labo in the 62nd min.

Miri FA head coach Mohamad Hakimi Man was left to rue the unfavourable outcome.

“Luck was not on our side. Though we had the opportunity to win on home ground, there was some mistakes in our defense, and we have to accept the draw result,” he said.

He called on his players to forget the result and focus on making a comeback in the second leg which will take place at the opponent’s field in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan next week.

It is going to be uphill for the Miri side.

Rantau Panjang head coach Juha Ismail, while thankful for the draw, believed his players could better Saturday’s performance.

“We could have scored more goals but our players failed to utilise the many available opportunities during the game,” he said.

Among those who turned up to watch Saturday’s match were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Miri Mayor Adam Yii.