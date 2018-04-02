2.2-tonne baby Bryde’s whale found beached at Kampung Indarason Laut

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUDAT: A 2.2-tonne baby Bryde’s whale was found beached at Kampung Indarason Laut early this morning.

According to Civil Defence Force state director Kamal Mokhtar, the baby whale measured about five metres in length.

It was discovered at 5am, he said, adding that Civil Defence Force in Kudat after being informed of the discovery rushed to the area.

“The baby whale was still alive so our personnel together with some villagers took turns pouring water on it. They later managed to transfer the animal back into the sea at about 10am,” Kamal said.

Other than the Civil Defence Force, district police, Sabah Parks, Fisheries Department, Health Department and honorary Wildlife wardens helped out with the rescue operation.