30 schools compete in third PASC Meet

KUCHING: The state government will always be there to assist in training future champion swimmers who can go on to represent their club or the state.

The assurance came from Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who added that Sarawak should be able to put up a good swimming team with the dedication of coaches, parents and young swimmers themselves.

He was speaking at the closing of the Power Aquatics Swimming Club’s (PASC) 3rd Inter-Primary School Swimming Competition for schools in Kuching and Kota Samarahan held at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatics Centre yesterday.

“I see that the young swimmers are very enthusiastic. I believe that whatever sports that we are engaged in, start them off young,” he said.

Abdul Rahman also cautioned against politicking by the pool side.

“All parents want to see their children become champions, but we have to use the pool to decide who should represent the club or state. I do not want to see officials who are also parents interfere. Let the pool be a place to decide.”

The minister was also happy that as many as 30 schools in Kuching and Kota Samarahan took part in the meet, saying this widens the net for spotting talent.

Abdul Karim, who later handed out the medals, added that there is no shortcut to success.

“If you don’t succeed today, train harder.”

Also present were Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) president Tan Kun Gee and Dato Charles Voon, CEO of PWP Properties Group, one of the event sponsors.