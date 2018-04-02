451 participate in Drug Free Cycling Competition

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 451 participants from the Peninsular, Sabah, Labuan and Brunei took part in the Sabah’s state-level 66 km MTB Drug Free Cycling Competition in conjunction with the Sunday Family Ride program here yesterday.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman flagged off the event at 6.20am at Likas Public Park, which saw four categories comprising 38 participants for the Men’s Junior category (13-17 years) and Men’s Open category (19-45 years), 288 participants for the Male Veterans category (46 years and over) and 95 participants for the Open Women’s category.

Each participant was required to cover the 66 km route journey starting from Likas State Public Park to Jalan Tun Fuad Stephen, UMS Road, Sepanggar Road/Sepanggar Tunnel, Polytechnic Street, Sulaman Road to the Sulaman-Tuaran Road Horse Circle and turn around to finish the race.

The champion of each category received RM1,000, trophy and certificate of participation, while the runner-up received RM800, trophy and certificate, followed by RM600 for third place plus trophy and certificate.

Each of the participants in the race also received special editions of the MTB Sabah edition, medals, certificates and lucky draw tickets.

The inaugural competition was jointly organized by the National Anti-Dadah Association (PEMADAM) and the State Ministry of Community Development and Consumer Affairs in collaboration with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

At the same time the organizers also held a ‘Family Ride’ cycling event, aerobics, health checks and lucky draw for visitors, among other activities.

Also present were Minister of Community Development and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and National Leadership Deputy President Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Community Development and Consumer Affairs and Chairman Organizer of the event Janet KL Chee and DBKK director-general Datuk Joannes Solidau.

Meanwhile, Lee, who is also Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) executive council member, reckoned that all youth bodies, voluntary organizations, parents and concerned individuals must work together with the relevant authorities to fight the drug menace and make Malaysia drug free.

He said any move to make Malaysia drug free required full commitment, political will and the fullest participation by all sectors of the community including parents and teachers.

“Clearly, no one party alone can help overcome the drug menace. The government needs not only the support of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), voluntary bodies and religious organisations, but also their full commitment in helping to curb the drug problem,” he said.

Lee said drug addiction had been Malaysia’s number one problem for three decades, particulary among those aged between 15 and 40 who make up 80 percent of the drug addicts in the country.

He said eradicating the drug menace was also crucial in the fight against crime since police statistics showed that 30 to 40 percent of drug addicts were involved in petty crimes.

To overcome the drug problems among youth, Lee had advised them to learn how to cope with the stresses of daily life, including through spiritual means or engaging in healthy recreational activities.

“They must develop courage, discipline, a sense of responsibility and self-esteem to build a better future for themselves and the country in rejecting drugs,” he added.