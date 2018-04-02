Bullying cases in schools declined

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Bullying cases in schools have declined to 2,795 in 2017 compared to 3,448 cases in 2016, said Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

He said among the contributing factors were the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) in high risk schools.

“However, we at the ministry is not happy yet, and will not rest on our laurels as the involvement and cooperation of various quarters will further help to create a zero bully situation,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was relying to a question from William Leong Jee Keen (PKR-Selayang) on the latest development concerning the CCTV installation at ‘hotspot’ schools identified as having records of disciplinary problems to monitor crimes and safeguard the students’ safety.

Kamalanathan said based on the current contract under the Ministry of Education’s Safety Control Service Contract Scope, eight cameras and two CCTV monitors are installed at every high risk schools.

He said it involved installing CCTV in three compulsory places, namely the main entrance, inside the guardhouse and the entrance of the administrative office while the rest are to be installed based on the locations determined by the school administrators such as the science laboratory, workshop, stationery store and dining hall.

However, he said the CCTV installation should be done in appropriate areas that did not violate the rights and freedom of the students and teachers. – Bernama