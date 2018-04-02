CM launches cashless initiative at Kuching Intl Airport

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Malaysia Airports is elevating the total airport experience for its passengers with the introduction of a new cashless airport initiative that will also boost the state’s digitisation efforts.

This new digital initiative at Kuching International Airport (KIA), which is in collaboration with Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) through its e-wallet app vcash, was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the ‘Cashless in KIA’ ceremony here today.

“This cashless initiative comes together with the state government’s efforts to transform the state towards digital economy,” he said and commended Malaysia Airports for introducing this digital service to passengers at KIA.

Abang Johari also pointed out that plans are underway to upgrade KIA and other airports in the state.

“I have suggested to MAB to collaborate with the state government on whatever upgrading exercise they want to do at our airports so that they will be very convenient and user-friendly for our passengers.

“The state government doesn’t mind if they need our assistance and in fact, we have formed a task force committee to look at our airport development, which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing,” he revealed.

He envisioned that with proper planning, the state’s major airports particularly KIA, will boast an “international look” similar to that of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) or Changi Airport in Singapore.

Also present were Masing, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali, and Malaysia Airports chairman Tan Sri Dato Seri Syed Anwar Jamalullail.