Entrepreneurs asked to venture into new fields

KUCHING: Young entrepreneurs are urged to venture into new market and upgrade their business skill.

Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprises (SME) Development Datuk Naroden Majais said they should explore new means to market their products and services instead of just sticking to traditional methods.

“In preparing for the Industrial Revolution 4.0, entrepreneurs need to move in line with technology, and this will ensure that we are in line with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s digital economy policy,” said Naroden.

He was speaking at the Lefestour 2018 carnival opening ceremony at Stadium Perpaduan on Saturday night.

Naroden pointed out that the government was preparing business platforms and identifying businesses which have the potential to grow.

“Businesses should be quick to look at the best platform to grow, and to properly study the market sentiment before making the move,” he advised.

The Lefestour 2018 carnival featuring beauty and food businesses was spiced up with the appearance of celebrities and famous artistes.