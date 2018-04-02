Entrepreneurs urged to keep abreast with latest approaches

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sarawak entrepreneurs under Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) are strongly reminded to keep abreast with latest business approaches, especially those related to digital economy.

According to Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus, such commitment is vital in ensuring that the state government’s efforts to push Sarawak into a full-fledged digital economy could be achieved.

“Sarawak is now transforming into a digital economy. Hence, there is a need for entrepreneurs under AIM’s umbrella to keep abreast with the changes and integrate their business approaches with information communication technology (ICT),” she said at Kelab Usahawan Ikhtiar Cawangan dan Kesukarelawan (Kuick) convention at a hotel here on Saturday night, which also hosted AIM Miri charity dinner.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, was representing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan at the event.

The dinner was meant to raise funds for the financing of infrastructure projects and facilities needed by AIM Miri’s micro entrepreneurs.

Rosey noted that AIM Miri, in collaboration with Kelab Usahawan Ikhtiar Miri (KUIM), strove to provide better

facilities to its members embarking on entrepreneurship programmes.

AIM Miri has 1,778 members who are registered in many areas including Baram, Lambir and Marudi.

“Last year, the government allocated RM12 million in loans for the AIM Miri members.

“I am happy to note that the financial assistance provided by the government has enabled the targeted group to improve their entrepreneurship further, thus uplifting their living standards,” said Rosey.

Later, the assistant minister announced RM10,000 from Awang Tengah’s minor rural project (MRP) grant for the organisation.

Rosey and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin also contributed RM5,000 each in MRP grants to the body, while Lambir assemblyman Ripin Lamat chipped in another RM3,000.