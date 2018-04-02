Exempt mainstream media from fake news law – SJA

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) is concerned about the implications on the mainstream media with the proposed Anti Fake News Bill 2018 tabled in Parliament last week.

“We believe that the spirit of the bill is mainly aimed at those purposely creating and spreading fake news in the social media but it would have implications on the mainstream media that could be stifling,” said SJA president Muguntan Vanar.

He pointed out that the mainstream media is already subjected to various rules, guidelines and laws including the Printing Presses and Publications Act, Official Secrets Act and Sedition laws.

There is also the Communications and Multimedia Act to check on the problem of fake news, he added.

“As such, we believe mainstream media should be exempted from action under the fake news law as it could further stifle the mainstream media. The issue of fake news is mainly a problem confinedstrictly to social media and any legislation should be directed at such portals rather than to include print media,” he stressed.

A democracy is built on a market of ideas. Thus a discourse, be it speculation, conjecture, comment or opinion, should be allowed in the name of a thriving democracy, Muguntan added.

A town, city, even country is only as good as the papers published there. If Malaysia wants to stay relevant in the wider world, it should not hinder a thriving market of ideas at least in the mainstream media.

It will also bring credibility back to both the media industry and government, which has been a problem since the advent of the Internet, he said.