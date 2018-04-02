Man gets five years’ jail for setting brother’s belongings on fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A 32-year-old man has landed himself behind bars for five years after he pleaded guilty to setting his brother’s pillows and clothes on fire early last month.

Mohamad Idil Firdaus Wahap appeared before Sessions Court judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad who convicted him on his own guilty plea under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

The offence was committed on March 4 this year around 8.30pm at his parent’s house at Taman Puteri, Jalan Sultan Tengah in Petra Jaya.

The accused was involved in an argument with his mother over a purchase of flight tickets for his wife, right before the incident. He then went into his brother’s room and set fire in the room before he left the scene.

DPP Haresh Prakash prosecuted while the accused appeared unrepresented by any lawyer.