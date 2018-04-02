Mayor promises to beautify City of Thousand Rivers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN: Mayor H Ibnu Sina promised to keep beautifying the City of Thousand River Banjarmasin. One of the targets is a six-kilometer sidewalk on Jalan A Yani, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

He promised that the pavement will be built later will beautify the face of the city, so it is expected to attract more tourists to visit.

H Ibnu Sina was speaking as a guest speaker at HIMA IPS University of Lambung Mangkurat (ULM) public lecture at Anno House, Menara Pandang (Tower of City View) area, Saturday.

In Indonesia, there are only two river cities, namely Banjarmasin and Palembang, he continued.

With the vision and mission of the city based on river spatial, he said, then the step to become one of the tourist destinations of the river city in Indonesia is correct.

Not only that, in the presence of young intellectuals, former three-period members of South Kalimantan Legislative Council is also remarked, now Banjarmasin City has 36 tourist destinations.

The 36 tourist destinations have been authorized to become a tourist destination with the issuance of Mayor Regulations.

“Please review later, please write, please be researched, maybe from other aspects, socio-cultural aspects, cultural and community aspects and others. Our local wisdom is river culture,” he said.

In addition to having set 36 tourist destinations, said H Ibn Sina again, the municipal government also routinely held a nationwide activity by inviting other areas to visit this city.

One of the routine activities that also support tourism is the Jukung Bungas Parade or the parade of beautiful traditional boat (jukung) featuring various jukung attractions ranging from jukung barenteng (jukung in a row) to lotus formation.

He recalled that President Jokowi when talking about the ease of doing business in the presence of mayors across Indonesia, he used a slide with a background jukungs in a row. He hopes it becomes a national spotlight.