Naval vessel’s call shows Bintulu’s importance – CO Mohd Sham

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: The Open Day programme of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) ship KD Sri Indera Sakti at Bintulu Port attracted over 500 visitors in the first 15 minutes of its start yesterday.

The ship’s commanding officer Mohamad Sham Saimon said he was surprised by the strong support given by local folk to its programme.

“The presence of KD Sri Indera Sakti for the second time in Bintulu this year is a clear message on the importance of Bintulu to the country.

“Bintulu is currently enjoying vast development as a strategic location in the aspect of economic and maritime security. More RMN ships will be deployed here to show our presence to the maritime community and to trigger a feel-safe feeling among the locals,” he told the media after the official opening ceremony by Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi.

He explained that the open day programme is part of the navy’s promotional activities to explain to locals on its ships and other services.

“We want to be close to the community by having tours onboard the ship, career exhibitions and others,” he added.

Mohamad Sham said the setting-up of the Eastern Fleet in Kota Kinabalu and Region 4 base here is a manifestation of the commitment of the government on the responsibility to safeguard the interests of Sarawak and Sabah.

“We want the people to understand our roles and the message that we bring in, and we want to safeguard the sovereignty of Bintulu waters.

“At the same time, from the career exhibition, we hope to see more young people attracted to join RMN in the future.”

Majang, meanwhile, said he believes the open day programme will bring locals closer to the navy.

“Usually, we only get to see it (warship) on a television but today (yesterday), we get to board one.

“I am also excited to see the majority of visitors are young people, which shows their interest in possibly joining the navy,” he said.

Majang said the setting-up of the naval base in Bintulu soon would create a positive perception not only among the local maritime community, but also among foreign investors.