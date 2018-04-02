Nogeh declares his readiness to defend Mas Gading seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BAU: Mas Gading MP Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek is ready to face the 14th general election (GE14), which is expected to be called soon.

He said he had done a lot of groundwork since being elected in 2013, which should put him on solid foundation to defend the seat with a more convincing result.

“The Parliament sitting will be on again until April 5. And on April 7, the Prime Minister will launch the Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto. Many are already speculating that the Parliament would be dissolved after that.

“We don’t know when the election would be held, but signs are pointing it would be sometime in April.

“If re-nominated, I am ready because my team and I have already moved on the ground for the past five years. We don’t come only during election,” he told reporters after officiating at the soft opening of Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) yesterday.

Nogeh, who is also Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general, debuted in the 2013 polls and won the Mas Gading seat on BN ticket by a 2,156-vote majority in a four-cornered fight.

He defeated former three-term parliamentarian Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe, novice Mordi Bimol from Democratic Action Party and another former MP Patrick Anek Uren, who represented State Reform Party (STAR).

In June 2016, Nogeh achieved another milestone in his political career following his appointment as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry.

Talks have been going around that he would to be challenged again by Mordi and Uren, who is now representing Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru).

Meanwhile, Bung Bratak Heritage Association president Dato Peter Minos in his speech paid tribute to Nogeh for having brought many good things to Mas Gading.

Minos said Nogeh had not only ensured that development projects were being implemented smoothly in the constituency, but he also introduced new commercial crops such as the ‘Musang King’ durian and MDII pineapple as new income generating opportunities for the people.

“He has also helped the Bung Bratak Bidayuh community a lot. So, come GE14, we will help him too,” said Minos.

Nogeh, in his speech, also thanked his PDP comrade Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep for always being around with him whenever he moved around in the constituency.

Also present yesterday were Kuching Division Deputy Resident Tuah Suni, Bau District Officer Anelia Siam, Dayak Bidayuh National Association deputy president Charlie Ungang and local community leaders.

