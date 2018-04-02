Over 1000 ex-students attend grand reunion

SIBU: The grand reunion hosting over 1,000 former students and teachers of Sacred Heart Secondary School and St Elizabeth Secondary School, together with members of the management boards of both schools, is seen as a massive show of force and bonding.

Event organising chairman Yong King Sung, who is also the newly-elected president of Sacred Heart School Old Students Association (Shosa), said the presence of so many former students at the Saturday dinner gala in Kingwood Hotel here was a reflection of their love for and appreciation to their alma mater.

“We cannot deny that the teachers from both schools had left an indelible mark on all of us. This year’s reunion is themed ‘Tribute’, in recognition of the services and sacrifices of our teachers,” he said at the event, which also hosted some 30 former teachers of both schools – each of whom was presented with a personalised plaque engraved with the word ‘Tribute’ in gold.

Adding on, Yong said next year’s reunion – scheduled for April 6 and would take place on Level 6 of Kingwood Hotel here – the organising committee would want to pay tribute to former teachers who could not make it this year.

Moreover, his committee would also acknowledge the contributions of former students from different class years, who backed up the schools during times of financial constraints.

“There are many individuals – both from within and beyond our school walls – who have come to our aid during our massive re-development. Many corporate organisations have also stepped up,” said Yong, who is also Sacred Heart Secondary School board assistant secretary.

He recalled how many of the ‘Sacred Heart old boys’ had stood up to help their school by raising funds from among their schoolmates.

“For the first time in a long time, the school was able to pay off its outstanding debts in 2017 – a big relief after toiling for so long to settle the accounts.

“We know that there will be maintenance (costs) to pay and there will be necessary repairs, but for this year, we all want to take a breather. Surely the sun will rise, the students of Sacred Heart will rise and rise again to come back to the school and help,” he said.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, Sacred Heart Secondary School management board vice-chairman I Lau Swee Nguong, its treasurer Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau who also heads the school’s redevelopment committee, board secretary Dr Hii Sui Cheng, board member Lau Ngie Hua, SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo, SMK St Elizabeth principal Clement Chieng, HCK Group executive chairman Tan Sri Clement Hii and Shosa secretary Eddy Puah, were also present at the event.