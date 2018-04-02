PM Najib hints GE14 is just around the corner

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BERA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak hinted today that the 14th general election (GE14) is just around the corner.

Confirming that Barisan Nasional would unveil its manifesto on April 7, he likened the countdown to getting the oil lamps ready for lighting to welcome “Raya”.

He is here on a working visit and for the launch of the Felda Next Generation New Housing Model Lot at Felda Kumai here.

Also present at the function were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad and state Felda Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun.

Najib began his speech by mentioning Bera member of parliament Ismail Sabri and the assemblymen of two of the seats under the constituency, Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman (Guai) Datuk Mohd Fadil Osman (Kemayan).

“I mentioned their names so you may give your support to them if they are to stand as BN candidates again. I did not mention Triang (DAP seat), maybe I will another time, InsyaAllah,” he said.

Najib said as prime minister he was not asking for much from the people in Bera, “simply support for BN in GE14 and to wrest back the Triang seat”.

Speculations on the date for GE14 have been mounting, with BN Strategic Communications director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan adding fuel to the fire by reportedly saying yesterday, that the Dewan Rakyat would be dissolved by the end of this week.

Abdul Rahman said Najib might make the announcement before launching BN’s manifesto in Putrajaya. The current parliamentary session will conclude on April 5. – Bernama