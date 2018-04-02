Price increase caused by cartel, not GST – Ahmad Zahid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BAGAN DATUK: The rise in prices of goods is not caused by the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but due to the action of the middlemen or cartel who manipulate prices to reap hefty profits.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the National Cost of Living Action Council which had met and was chaired by him on two occasions recently found that the action of the middlemen in manipulating the prices of goods had burdened the people who had to bear the rising cost of living.

“It’s true there is an increase due to production cost, rise in imports, rise due to currency exchange because our currency then was weaker compared to the value of the US currency, but the value of our currency has risen. But why is that the prices of goods do not go down?

“It means that the cartel plays a role as middlemen who make a hefty margin. I don’t want to make enemies with them, but I represent the people asking the cartel or middlemen not to blame the government and don’t victimise the people and poison their mind to hate the government,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said this when officially opening the convenience store ProMart Bagan Datuk and launched the cost of living program in Hutan Melintang, here this afternoon. – Bernama