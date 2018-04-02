Sarikei girl Theresa Seri clinches Miss Grand Sarawak 2018 crown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Theresa Seri was crowned ‘Miss Grand Sarawak 2018’ at the prestigious event in RH Hotel here on Saturday night.

The Sarikei girl clinched the title after beating the other top two contestants, Rachel Chin Jia Ning from Lawas and Fernessa Corrie from Serian.

With this win, Theresa will join other ‘Wildcard Entries’ for Miss Grand Malaysia 2018 – ‘Miss Grand Samarahan’ Caithlin Supang, ‘Miss Grand Simunjan’ Ellna Jiway and ‘Miss Grand Limbang’ Maydinia Mino – in vying for spot to represent the state in the national event, slated for Kuala Lumpur next month.

The wildcard-format is based on decisions made by the Miss Grand Malaysia national director Jude Benjamin, who would pick potential contestants considered to be ones with great potential and deserving of the chance to represent Sarawak at Miss Grand Malaysia 2018.

Meanwhile, the night also witnessed the winners of ‘Bachelor of Malaysia 2018’, which was a male pageant. Those on the list are ‘Mr Universal Ambassador Malaysia 2018’ Liam Willie James who was also the ‘best Speaker’, ‘Mr National Universe Malaysia 2018’ Leonard Dominic, ‘Mr Tourism World Malaysia 2018’ Sandeep Singh, ‘Mr United Continent Malaysia 2018’ Hilmi Shahiran who is also the ‘Best Model’, ‘Mr International Malaysia 2018’ Alejandro Legaria, ‘Mr Tourism Universe Malaysia 2018’ Eddie Edward Jr, ‘Mr Icon Bachelor Of Malaysia 2018’ Adrian Edy who is also ‘Mr Favourite’, and ‘Mr Inspired Bachelor Of Malaysia 2018’ Key Shore.

Other subsidiary title winners are Mohd Zahid Ngaiman (Mr Fitness), Suthasan Dame Boonratana (Mr Congeniality), Alex Nillian (Mr Borneo Medispa), and Karl Terence (Mr Photogenic Sarawak Paperbeads Bachelor of Malaysia 2018). Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Robert Lau was the guest-of-honour at the event.

According to Bachelor of Malaysia Organisation president Apohrozy Ezrie Eallie, this year’s finalists come from all over Malaysia, while those finalists for Miss Grand Sarawak 2018 are representing the state’s 12 divisions.

The organisation hosted the event together with its partner, Sarawak Paperbeads – whose founder Teresa Suli Noel and co-owners, Adina Sana and Sharon Frederick, as well as Mr Universal Ambassador Malaysia 2017 Anas Dzulkefflee, Miss Grand Sarawak 2017 Fiolla Redup and Miss Grand Malaysia 2017 Sanjeda John were also present.