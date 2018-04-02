Shoppers flock to Program Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat for cheaper goods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Batu Kitang constituents are benefitting from ‘Program Jualan Sentuhan Rakyat’ (PJSR) – a special sale carnival run by the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian launched the programme at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kitang service centre here yesterday, where many people had been gathering as early as 7am – waiting to grab their hands on household goods and groceries being sold much cheaper than market prices.

Thirty items were offered at super-low prices – a move meant to reduce the financial burden off the local consumers.

These items included laundry baskets, storage containers, clothes hangers and essential food items like sugar, cooking oil and flour in 1kg packs.

The PJSR is an initiative by the ministry to help consumers cope with the rising cost of living and inflation.

In Sarawak, the sale campaign kicked off on Jan 27 at three parliamentary constituencies – Lawas, Miri and Kanowit.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman, and the council’s deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim were also present at the event.