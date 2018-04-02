State govt values federal govt’s commitment to continue giving out BR1M – Soon Koh

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The state government appreciates the commitment of the federal government to continue giving out 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) for the benefit of the people.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the distribution of BR1M, which enters its seventh year this year, shows that government is concerned for the welfare and wellbeing of the people in Sarawak.

In Sibu, he said BR1M vouchers were distributed to 30,123 recipients when it was first introduced in 2012, adding that in 2013, vouchers were distributed to 63,050 BR1M recipients.

“However effective from the year 2014, our Barisan Nasional (BN) government implemented the disbursement of BR1M to the personal account of eligible recipients.

“This move resulted in a drastic deduction of voucher recipients from 63,050 in 2013 to 4,744 recipients in 2017,” he said before presenting BR1M vouchers to recipients without bank account here today.

A total of 4,377 BR1M recipients without bank account in Sibu will receive their vouchers in the first phase distribution of the assistance this year.

Also present were Sibu District Officer Awang Yusup Awang Mostapha and Pemanca James Semilan.