Triple winner Kelvin Ling is Mr Miri 2018

MIRI: Kelvin Ling Zeng Tung won the Mr Miri title for the first time after being declared ‘Champion of Champions’ at the annual divisional bodybuilding championship held at Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday. .

The 21-year-old student had earlier taken the 75kg and above crown, defeating Terry Augustine Basah and Herman Yus Ali.

He also walked off as winner of the Junior category (Under-21) beating Eric Hamiki Ahmad Yani and Moh Hiong Dak.

“I have been involved in this sport for five years. To win the Champion of Champions title really means a lot to me as I feel all the hard work paid off,” he told The Borneo Post.

Ling also recalled what happened in last year’s Mr Malaysia Junior when he was announced as champion but officials had made a mistake and he dropped to fourth after he went off the stage.

“So, this year I will double the effort to try to take back what I lost in the past year Mr Malaysia 2017 Junior,” he added.

In the 65kg and below category, Mohd Syafiq Rejeli was champion after fending off the challenge of Syed Zainul Jeferi Syed Mohamed, Albuin Philip Jagak and Eiric Hamiki Ahmad Yani. Awangku Hosin won the 65.1-75kg title with Azhar Brahim coming second and Abdul Jafar Abdul Rahman third.

In the ‘Athletic Physique’ category, Azhar Brahim overcame runner-up Abdul Aziz Doha and third placed Mohamad Helmi Allias. Meanwhile, Awangku Hosin Awangku Bagul lifted the Novice title followed by Mohd Syafiq Rejeli and Albuin Philip Jagak.

Winner of the Best Poser was Terry who made his comeback after two years out of competition.

The event was officiated by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin who later presented a grant of RM5, 000 to the Miri Bodybuilding Association for their future activities.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Abdul Muzafar Bujang Zainudin said the annual event aimed at letting more people know about the sport and how regular exercises can benefit one’s health.

“It is not all about lifting weights in the gym, because behind all the muscles, the athletes have to prioritise their diet and nutrition. As the saying goes, only 20 per cent of the work is done in the gym, the other 80 per cent is about what goes into your mouth.

“So, with this event, our athletes are not only showcasing their impressive physiques, they are setting an example through practice, to inspire more and more people to a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

The event also served as a platform to select those who shall represent Miri in the Mr Sarawak championship to be held in Kuching on April 14.

Also present were Miri Division Youth and Sport Officer Stephanie Wendy Stamford, Miri Jaguh Motorbike Club president Ramzie Hipni, Miri Division Bodybuilding Association chairman Cheyenne Muris and Persatuan Bina Badan Bahagian Miri 2018-2019 advisor Dr Julian Jolly.