TUBE participants expected to generate RM1.1 billion sales

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: SME Corp Malaysia is confident that the Bumiputera Youth Entrepreneurs Tunas Scheme (TUBE) is expected to generate RM1.1 billion worth of cumulative sales by 2020, riding the wave of the country’s e-commerce industry.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Dr Mohamed Al Amin said efforts to achieve the target set under the National Blue Ocean Strategy would also be driven by increasing the number of TUBE participants to 5,000 to bring the total to 12,000 participants by 2020.

“Under TUBE, it is estimated that 37,000 new jobs will be created, generating RM1.1 billion and contributing almost RM450 million to Gross Domestic Product by 2020,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the national-level TUBE 5.0 2018 here, during the weekend.

Meanwhile, SME Corp chief executive officer Datuk Dr Hafsah Hashim said 2,000 youths were put through their paces at 16 national training camp nationwide during the three-week TUBE 5.0 compared with only 997 participants last year.

With the increase in the number of participants this year, TUBE 5.0 participants are expected to record better performance in terms of annual sales and the number of jobs created by the

participants.

Since its implementation in 2014 until 2017, Hafsah said 2,433 youths had been trained and prepared to venture into business.

Of them, he said 2,419 participants or 99 per cent of them had registered their businesses with a combined value of RM54.6 million, creating 4,414 jobs. — Bernama