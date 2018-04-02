Unemployed youth sentenced to seven years in prison for committing robbery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here sentenced an unemployed youth to seven years in prison for committing robbery last year.

The accused Mohd Azlan Mahmud,18, pleaded guilty for robbing a male victim of his cash and mobile phone on Dec 27 last year around 7.15pm.

The offence was committed at the road side near the junction of Lorong 5, Jalan Stapok Utama here.

The victim was walking alone when two individuals on a motorcycle approached.

One of them demanded for his valuable things.

The victim was also assaulted by the accused repeatedly on the face before they fled from the scene.

The victim lodged a police report and the accused was arrested on the next day.

Judge Dayang Ellyn Narissa Abang Ahmad who presided the case convicted him under Section 394 of the Penal Code.