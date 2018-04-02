Upgrade KK Central Market to attract tourists – Yong

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Central Market is a scenic destination that allows tourists, especially from China, to enjoy the beautiful seaside sunset view while having dinner, said Datuk Yong Teck Lee, the honorary legal advisor of the Kota Kinabalu Hawkers Association.

“The last major renovation on KK Central Market was more than 20 years ago, and it is high time now to upgrade and modernize it to international standards,” said Yong, who was also former Sabah Chief Minister.

“The next major upgrading is long overdue. We hope the government in the near future will invest in it, make it clean and safe to make our city’s central market an international class market and a tourist attraction. We can make the upper floor of the central market into a more comfortable place to view the seaside sunset. Have clean toilets with safe car parking area to become an international class market. What’s more, tourists are now looking for the famous ‘under the overhead bridge fruit stalls’ that are next to the central market,” he said.

Yong said this in his speech at the KK Hawkers Association annual dinner on Saturday night. The association’s annual dinners have been held continuously for the past 30 years without fail.

KK Hawkers Association is one of the oldest registered organisations in Sabah, which is now 61 years old.

Yong said KK Central Market is still an important landmark and a prestigious market out of many newly bloomed markets, some of which are operated by private individuals.

“I know that there are now other markets in KK, but the KK Central Market will always remain as the central market – central is central. The central market is our centre of attraction. Therefore, our central market must get the sufficient support and funds from the government, especially City Hall (DBKK),” he said.

“The KK city population has grown from 100,000 to 500,000 people and is now considered an international city. We have visitors from all over the world, as tourists as well as business people. We now have many students at UMS from other parts of Malaysia and also overseas. This is an opportunity for KK Central market hawkers.

“Thus, the central market needs to be upgraded continuously. We now see foreign tourists visiting the central market. We see them shopping. Our food stalls now cook seafood for visitors. This is new business. This service (cooking for foreigners who buy their own fresh sea food at the fish market) will become more and more famous internationally, especially in China. I heard that some China and Hong Kong tourists even contact our food stalls’ owners via WeChat,” he added.

Yong also offered his expertise on the Registrar of Societies’ requirements for the association when comes to legal advice, in order to prevent being deregistered as was the case of the Putatan Hawkers Association.