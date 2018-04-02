UPP backs call by SUPP not to rush passing of Anti-Fake News Bill

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) agrees with the call made by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) that there is no need for Parliament to rush into passing the Anti-Fake News Bill.

Its secretary-general George Lo in a statement yesterday said both parties concur that although the Bill is important, it may also curtail freedom of speech while having a great impact on politicians, the government, media and individuals.

“I agree with and support the stand taken by SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian. There is no doubt that the underlying premise of the Bill is good. It is necessary to address the phenomenon of fake news that has proliferated especially on social media. Fake news can have serious consequences and can cause harm and injury.

“However, having said that, it is also necessary to bear in mind that the freedom of speech enshrined in our Constitution is the cornerstone of any true democracy. This basic fundamental right must be zealously guarded by all parliamentarians and judges if they hold sacred their oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution’ when they took office,” he said.

Lo said it is accepted that freedom of speech is not without limit, hence the reason the country has defamation laws to protect against malicious falsehoods.

“But fake news may not fall within the parameters of defamation laws, and there is a need to protect the populace from such fake news.”

“Therefore, a balance must be struck between the need to curb fake news with that most basic right to freedom of speech. Dr. Sim’s statement that the Bill should not be rushed is correct and should be supported.

“The Bill must be carefully considered and adequate safeguards must be put in the Bill to ensure the protection of every citizen’s right to freedom of speech, whilst addressing the issue of fake news,” said Lo.

Dr Sim, who is a Dewan Negara senator, said last week that he hopes to attend the debate of the second reading of the Anti-Fake News Bill sometime this week.

He believes that there are some issues needed to be looked upon first before the passing of the Bill in Parliament.