Abdul Rahman tells Upko how to win back Inanam

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties in Inanam need to work systematically in order to win back the constituency.

“We need to win back Inanam, it is our dignity and pride,” said Sabah BN secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan during a meeting with UPKO Sepanggar members and leaders on Sunday night.

He pointed out that their work must be systematic and there must also be a kind of reporting system where the headquarters is informed of all plans, programs and expenditure.

“Plan and arrange your program and inform the headquarters then we will look at the cost before we start implementing them together. I will be here for you and I will campaign as hard as I am doing in Karambunai,” said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Abdul Rahman, who is also BN Strategic Communication director, reminded UPKO members to ensure that their planning is done in detail and not to leave any stones unturned.

Issues like getting voters from remote villagers out to cast their votes, ensuring all constituents have exercised their right and also how to get voters residing outside the constituency to come back to vote are among matters that must be resolved, he stressed.

“There are so many things to think about. It is not just about crying out ‘Tatap BN’ but it is also about your work and the way you work. It has to be systematic,” he said.

He also reminded them to be confident and believe that BN is the best party to rule the country.

“We will go to vote in five weeks, then we will have a fresh government with new mandate and I believe Inanam will be part of BN again,” he said.

Touching on Sepanggar member of parliament Datuk Jumat Idris, Abdul Rahman said he had met with the former and they have agreed to wait for the official announcement of the candidate for Sepanggar.

“Then, we have to accept the fact that there may be some changes in Sepanggar, and after that I have invited Jumat to be with us on the same platform to ensure that we will work equally as hard as we did for him in the 13th general election to help BN’s candidates win in this election,” he said.

Abdul Rahman, who is also Kota Belud member of parliament, also took Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to task for saying that he is championing the rights of Sabahans and the state.

“Shafie is saying ‘Sabah for Sabahans’ now… hello…. you have missed the bus. UPKO has been championing this for 20 over years,” he said.

He was also of the opinion that Warisan is not a suitable party to rule the state as its top two leaders have different opinions and views.

Warisan’s deputy president, Darell Leiking, has been very critical of Shafie in the past during parliamentary sittings so it does not make sense that they are working together now, he opined.

Their only common interest is to topple BN but it does not make them the suitable party to rule the country, said Abdul Rahman.