Accused had full control over tourists – Police

KOTA KINABALU: The investigating officer of the catamaran that capsized in January last year told the Sessions Court that Leong Vin Jee, together with the boat skipper and crew members, were the ones who had full control over the 28 tourists who boarded the boat.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Heryan Mohd Tahir, 37, said Leong Vin Jee, the boat skipper and crew had full control over the tourists within the period starting from Tanjung Aru Jetty to Mengalum Island and vice versa.

“Chau Nature and Mr Impression companies, their duty was only to hand over (the tourists) to Golden Sailing company, to a Chinese man named Leong Vin Jee. After handing them over at Tanjung Aru Jetty, (the journey) up until to Mengalum Island and from the island back to KK (Kota Kinabalu), Chau Nature and Mr Impression companies had no control over the tourists,” he said during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nartiah F. Mirchelle Sambatan.

To another question by Nartiah, Heryan said that based on investigation, Chau Nature and Mr Impression paid Golden Sailing for its services and not rental payment.

However, he did not investigate further because there was no payment between the companies yet.

To a question from Nartiah whether investigation was made on Golden Sailing as a family business, Heryan replied that the company was a family business.

He said Golden Sailing was run by Leong Vin Jee while Leong’s mother Chung Ket Siew was the owner of the company.

Heryan also said based on the catamaran licence, the owner of the boat was Chung while Leong was the skipper.

To another question by Nartiah, Heryan said Sharezza who worked for Golden Sailing, did not receive any treatment after he was rescued from the sea together with another boat crew, namely Aman, during the tragedy because Sharezza and Aman told the police that they did not need treatment.

To another question by Nartiah, he said throughout the investigation, he did not obtain any statement of the boat being hit by timber or a hard object during its journey from the jetty to the island.

To another question by Nartiah on life jackets which were found after the boat tragedy, Heryan said 30 life jackets were found but none of them had marks to show that the life jackets belonged to Golden Sailing.

Earlier in the cross-examination by counsel Edward Paul, Heryan said the tourists had paid RM250 per head to Chau Nature and Mr Impression. However, he did not investigate how much Golden Sailing would be paid from the amount as no payment had been made yet.

Heryan, the 38th witness, was testifying before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim in the trial involving the catamaran ferrying China tourists which capsized on its way to Mengalum Island last year.

Three persons, Sharezza Salian, 25, the skipper, together with Leong Vin Jee, 44, the operations manager of Golden Sailing travel company, and Chung Ket Siew @ Chung Siaw Ping, 64, who was the owner of Golden Sailing travel company, face up to 10 charges involving the catamaran which sank on its way to Pulau Mengalum in January 28, 2017.

They claimed trial to the charges which were read to them on March 16, 2017.

The trio were charged separately with causing hurt to 20 passengers, all from China, aged between 17 and 50, by taking the boat to sea so negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others. The alleged offence was framed under Section 337 of the Penal Code.

Sharezza, Leong and Chung were also alleged to have negligently caused the death of four China nationals, including two women, aged between 27 and 49, but not amounting to culpable homicide. The charges were framed under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

Sharezza and Leong also face two joint charges of failure to keep on the passenger boat the appropriate safety equipment at all times and for embarking the passengers at Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama jetty here, which is not a designated landing point.

The alleged offences were framed under Rule 16 of the Ports and Harbours (Sabah Licensed Small Ships) Regulations 2008 and Rule 13 of the Ports and Harbours (Ports, Harbours and Dues) Regulations 2008, respectively.

Meanwhile, Leong and his mother, Chung, were jointly accused of failing to keep the boat licence on the passenger boat at all times, and were charged under Rule 9 of the Ports and Harbours (Sabah Licensed Small Ships) Regulations 2008.

Chung is also alleged to have employed Sharezza as the skipper of the boat without altering and reporting the particulars of the skipper to the nearest licensing authority, an offence framed under Rule 13 of the Ports and Harbours (Sabah Licensed Small Ships) Regulations 2008.

All of the alleged offences were committed at Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama jetty, a travel company in Asia City here and the waters off the coast of Mengalum Island here between 9.15am and 11am on January 28, 2017.

Leong and Chung are defended by counsels Edward Paul and Elffie Johnny, while Sharezza is defended by counsel Benazir Japiril Bandaran from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

The prosecution closed its case yesterday with 39 witnesses and the court fixed May 18 for ruling at the end of the prosecution stage.