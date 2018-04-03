Baby whale found beached at Kudat village

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUDAT: A baby Bryde whale weighing about 2.2 tons was found beached at Kampung Indarason Laut near here early yesterday morning.

According to Civil Defence Corp director, Colonel (PA) Kamal Mokhtar, the baby whale measured about five metres long.

It was discovered at 5am, he said, adding that Civil Defence Corp personnel in Kudat had rushed to the area after being informed of the discovery.

“The baby whale was still alive so our personnel together with some villagers took turns to pour water on it to keep it alive. They were later able to move the animal slowly back into the sea at about 10 am,” Kamal said.

Other than the Civil Defence Corp, personnel from the district police, Sabah Parks, Fisheries Department, Health Department and honorary Wildlife wardens also helped in the rescue operation.