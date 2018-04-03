BDA committed in its fight against litterbugs — GM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Law enforcement teams from Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) will not hold back in the battle against litterbugs in a bid to keep the town clean.

Its general manager Rodziah Morshidi said as a strategy to improve the effectiveness of its anti-litterbug campaign, BDA enforcement teams have been conducting regular patrols at identified dumping ‘hot spots’.

“These teams have been assigned to monitor several hot spots and crowded places in plainclothes, just like ordinary people.

“The strategy does indeed work and we have issued more compounds to offenders for breaking the law.

“This enforcement approach will be expanded along the Tanjung Batu coastal road, Taman Millennium and other areas which usually attract huge crowds during weekend gatherings,” she said.

She also reiterated enforcement against littering will be intensified as BDA is committed to transforming Bintulu into a friendly industrial city.

Since January this year, BDA enforcement teams have been utilising various approaches to catch litterbugs and issuing on-the-spot compounds of RM15 under the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-Laws 1999.