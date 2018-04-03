Bidayuh entrepreneurs urged to venture into urban settings

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep has urged young Bidayuh entrepreneurs to venture into the urban settings where they can compete for a bigger economic market.

While noting that such efforts are no easy task due to stiff competition, Henry said Bidayuh entrepreneurs should be committed and persevere in nurturing and upgrading their entrepreneurial skills and business while having strong faith in God.

He cited eateries owned by Bidayuhs as platforms where young Bidayuh entrepreneurs trading at the premises can cooperate to grow their businesses together.

“This is a starting point for young Bidayuh entrepreneurs to nurture and develop their entrepreneurial skill. Let them have the opportunity to be in business,” he said at the official opening of Aden’s Garden at MJC Batu Kawa New Township near here yesterday.

Aden’s Garden is an eatery which incorporates garden deco concept, and is owned and operated by former journalist Aden Nagrace.

Henry commended Aden for having the courage to open the eatery, and he hoped this business could provide employment and opportunities for other Bidayuh startups. Also present yesterday was Rector of St Joseph’s Parish Kuching, Fr Jerome Juleng who was invited to perform the blessing for the eatery.