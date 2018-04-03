BN info machinery ready to fend off opposition slander – Annuar Musa

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KLUANG: The BN information machinery comprising about 60,000 people is said to be ready to counter anticipated rising incidents of slander from the political opposition in the run-up to the 14th General Election which is expected to be called soon.

BN Publicity and Information Bureau chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the machinery would use a more integrated approach of face-to-face meetings with voters and through the dissemination of information over the social media.

“The information machinery must be at the frontline because we expect the opposition to disseminate inaccurate news, even at the last minute.

“The machinery will be mobilised to provide immediate feedback to the public regarding any fake news disseminated,” he told reporters after a political talk in Taman Kluang Barat here last night.

Also present were Johor Umno Information chief Datuk Samsolbari Jamali, Kluang MCA Division chairman Gan Ping Sieu, MCA Central Committee member Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and Johor UMNO Women’s chief Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain.

Annuar, who is the Ketereh MP, said he had held a series of meetings, now entering the third round, with the information machinery across the country to stress the importance of being ready to fend off such attacks.

He said the move was also in line with the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 which was passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

“Do not forget, the opposition sowed inaccurate news at the last minute in the last general election, which cost the BN several seats,” he said.

He said such news included the false claims by an opposition leader against former Federal Territories and Urban Well-being Minister Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin; a claim that thousands of Bangladeshi were brought in to vote, as well as claims that electricity supply in certain vote-counting stations was deliberately cut off.

“I would like to remind the information machinery to be prepared because it is likely that a similar strategy, albeit a more cunning one, will be used by the opposition in the coming election,” he said. – Bernama