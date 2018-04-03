Cooperation done deal, says Shafie

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah, Pakatan Harapan and Democratic Action Party (DAP) are working together to bring about the fall of Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming 14th general election (GE14).

“We (Warisan) are not in Pakatan Harapan, but we will work with them to bring about BN’s downfall,” said Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal at the party’s annual convention at Hakka Hall here yesterday.

Later, when meeting with press members, Shafie said the cooperation was a done deal.

“We have discussed and we’re almost finalised. It is a done deal,” he said.

Present at the convention and the press conference were PKR Sabah chairperson Christina Liew and DAP Sabah secretary Chan Foong Hin, both of whom nodded in agreement with Shafie.

He also said that the understanding between Warisan Sabah, PKR and DAP was geared towards forming the Sabah government and the federal government.

“This is an important step for us. We will make this a reality,” he said.

Shafie also said that gauging from the support he saw at the convention, he is certain the cooperation between Warisan Sabah, Pakatan Harapan and DAP would be successful in bringing about the fall of BN.

“What we see here is the spirit of voluntarism at a level that I feel very proud of,” he said.

At the same time, Shafie rebutted the claim made by Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who described the formation of Warisan as purely for the political survival of its president, who was once an Umno vice president.

“That is not true. If it was true, I would have remained serving as a minister, but this (fight) is for the country and the state – we can do better for the nation,” he said.

“I am doing this for my nation, not for my political survival,” he said.

He added that they have already come up with several plans, which included safeguarding the rights of Sabah and the state’s resources.

Earlier during the convention, Shafie reminded his supporters that Sabah was no longer BN’s fixed deposit and that they could expect the announcement for the dissolution of the government soon.

“Don’t tell me that BN is better than us,” he said.

Also present were Warisan Sabah deputy president Darrell Leiking and honorary secretary Loretto Padua.