‘Digital economy likely to be focus of state BN manifesto’

KUCHING: Newly-appointed Parti Besaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief Dato Idris Buang believes that the state Barisan Nasional (BN) manifesto for the 14th general election (GE14) will focus on enhancing the transformation of Sarawak through digital economy, covering robust developments in both the rural and urban areas.

He said the pursuit to get back the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which were usurped whether inadvertently or otherwise, would be further intensified, as the outcome would invariably be the precursor to the state having the efficacy on its own terms to deal with its vast resources, particularly in oil and gas.

The Muara Tuang assemblyman reiterated that Sarawak, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, is poised to richly benefit in terms of having greater autonomy and interplay in many aspects of government and its people-centric development plans.

“With greater autonomy and efficacy, Sarawak will be able to increase and enhance its revenue streams while being able to expedite the paces of all its infrastructural, socio-economic and transformation plans and efforts to bring equitable development for its multi-ethnic people.

“Realistically, Sarawakians already know that this ‘Sarawak Dream’ could only be achieved through the BN government in view of a very cordial state and federal relationship. There is no doubt about that.

“Conversely, the Pakatan Harapan pact, which has many ingredients of collapsing and self-destruction rather than ingredients for co-existence, will not be able to struggle for such Sarawak rights because history has it , inter alia, that Sesco was once a subject of nationalisation when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister.

“The state BN at all levels has vowed to commit an all-out support to Chief Minister (Abang Johari) to ensure victory for as many parliamentary seats as possible for the BN – more than what it achieved in the last election,” Idris said in an interview yesterday.

On politics, he pointed out that the opposition pact led by Dr Mahathir is deemed to be ‘kamikaze’ as he (Dr Mahathir) had chosen to team up with politicians with conflicting views and values who have been his own bitter political enemies for most of his life.

“We respect Tun Dr Mahathir as our former prime minister.

“But he’s now a different person with a different agenda and, as the leader of the opposition pact, he is all-out to kill BN. So on that note, the BN has no choice but to fight back,” he stressed.

On his recent appointment in PBB, Idris thanked Abang Johari, who is PBB president, for entrusting him with the post once held by the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem before he was appointed as the state’s fifth chief minister on Feb 28, 2014.

“It’s a big shoe for me to fit into, but I will try my level best to

ensure the president’s message, party’s policies and agendas will reach the grassroots and vice-versa, as clear as possible – and to assist the grassroots to convey the issues on the ground to the leaders.”

Besides Idris, there were two other appointments made during the last PBB supreme council meeting held on March 23 – the re-appointment of Datuk Amar Hamed Sepawi as treasurer-general, and the appointment of Ibrahim Baki as deputy secretary-general.