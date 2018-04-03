Dozens held as police step up illegal lottery, online gambling crackdown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The police continued its fight to stamp out illegal gambling activities with dozens of raids against counters selling illegal lottery and online gambling reload services.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar in a statement yesterday said a total of 41 raids were carried out across the state from March 26 to April 1, leading to the arrest of 52 individuals.

“A total of 34 raids were carried out against illegal lottery, six against online gambling and one for gambling in a public place.

“The raids took place in Kuching, Padawan, Sibu, Miri, Kota Samarahan, Bintulu, Bau, Serian, Limbang, Betong, Marudi, Lubok Antu, Kanowit and Meradong,” he said.

According to him, the six operations against online gambling saw police raid 24-hour convenience stores and coffee shops offering reload services to online gamblers. The raids resulted in the arrest of six individuals and confiscation of eight mobile phones as well as RM2,706.

“For illegal lottery, police conducted 34 operations in 13 districts, with Padawan recording the most number of raids at nine, followed by Kuching (6) and Miri (4).

“Forty-two individuals were arrested and cash amounting to RM12,251 was seized along with mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries,” revealed Dev Kumar.

He added the sole raid for gambling in a public place saw four persons arrested at a café in Jalan Poh Yew, Sibu.All those arrested are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act.