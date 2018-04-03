DUBS entrepreneurs use KL gathering to promote Sarawak products

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Twenty-four members of Chamber of Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs (DUBS) took the opportunity to promote their products during the ‘Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Gathering 2018’ in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The DUBS team marketed items like Kek Lapis Sarawak, ‘keropok lekor’ (snack made from fish paste, usually deep-fried), ‘garam bukit’ (highland spring salt) and related products, ‘gambir’ (extract from uncaria plant), sugarcane sauce and ‘mee kolok’ (Chinese angel’s hair noodle) at the ‘One District One Industry (SDSI) Showcase’ held in conjunction with the gathering.

SME Corporation Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Hafsah Hashim, DUBS president Datu Abang Helmi Tan Sri Ikhwan, DUBS Bintulu chairman Abdul Kadier Sahib, DUBS Samarahan chairman Ismawi Muhammad, Dewanita (women’s section of DUBS) chief Juita Drap and DUBS information chief Mohammad Hafidz Rohani, were also present.

At the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced RM2.9 billion worth of incentives for Bumiputera small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to make them more competitive.

It was a proud moment for Sarawak as one of the recipients of the ‘Bumiputera Entrepreneur Awards’ was an entrepreneur from Bintulu, Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah of Serba Dinamik Holdings – an oil and gas company listed on Bursa Malaysia.

Later, the Sarawakian entrepreneurs spent some time with Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof during a dinner event, which also meant to foster closer networking between the participants.