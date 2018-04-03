Flood hit Hulu Sungai District, 23 schools dismissed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

AMUNTAI, S Kalimantan: The flood that hit North Hulu Sungai District, South Kalimantan, resulted in 23 primary schools and six kindergartens having to dismiss their students, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of the Education and Culture Agency Rahmat in Amuntai on Monday said the number of schools that dismissed their students could be increased if the next few days the height of the flood is increasing.

“Our officers have been conducting surveys and observe to several schools at the flood-prone point, starting from tomorrow some schools are to dismiss their students,” Rahmat explained.

Based on the results of the survey, he said, 23 elementary schools and 6 kindergartens submitted a notification letter to the agency to dismiss their students due to the condition of schools affected by the flood.

However, the implementation of Computer Based National Examination (UNBK) for the Vocational High School (SMK) started that day went smoothly without being affected by the flood.

Head of SMP Development Herwansyah Budi said as many as 7 SMK in HSU successfully started UNBK that day, even in flood condition. The students came on time to the UNBK location even though their homes are flooded.